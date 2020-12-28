UrduPoint.com
DG PITB Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Director General National Information Technology Board Faisal Ratial on Monday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Director General National Information Technology board Faisal Ratial on Monday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here.

On this occasion, Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and DG Faisal Ratial discussed about the Pakistan Emergency Helpline 911.

According to PSCA, Chief Technology Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Tariq Malik gave a detailed briefing to DG Information Technology Board.

The delegates visited the authority to have first-hand insight of its operations and appreciated the efforts of workforce of Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center.

They were taken to various sections of the authority and were briefed about its key functions. DG NITB praised and appreciated the efforts of IC3 staff.

Fasial Ratial was also given detailed briefing on Women Safety App, Pehchan App, Public Safety App and Radio SMS App.

