DG Pledges All Govt Help To Strengthen Livestock Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Director General (Extension) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that the Punjab government was committed to further strengthening the livestock sector through effective service delivery and innovative initiatives.
He said this during his surprise visit to the district on Friday. He chaired a progress review meeting at the conference room of Civil Veterinary Hospital (CVH), attended by the Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar, Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Qaiser Khaliq, veterinary officers and various focal persons.
The ongoing activities of the department and upcoming ADP schemes were discussed in detail in the meeting.
Later, the DG Extension along with the Director Livestock visited Civil Veterinary Hospital Tehsil and District Faisalabad and inspected various facilities like evening shift, pet care center and divisional disease diagnostic laboratory.
In the lab, DICO Dr. Rubina Anjum gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the divisional laboratory and ongoing activities.
DG Extension expressed satisfaction over the performance of the lab and the services of the livestock team including the Director and appreciated their efforts.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 suspects arrested in police crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Circular Culture is our strength: Minister Malik leads call for Textile Sustainability ..5 minutes ago
-
IFA raids Tarlai factory, destroys 600kg of hazardous ketchup6 minutes ago
-
DG pledges all govt help to strengthen livestock sector6 minutes ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Woman among 8 drug suppliers held with 9.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
President, PM hail security forces' success in Swat Operation16 minutes ago
-
Experts stress promotion of zinc-biofortified wheat to combat zinc deficiency in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Dar stresses UK parliamentarians' role to promote people-to-people ties for bilateral relations16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for eliminating 4 Khawarji terrorists in Swat26 minutes ago
-
Wheat harvesting ceremony held in Jaranwala to promote mechanised farming35 minutes ago
-
650 Miyawaki saplings planted by PHA Bahawalpur35 minutes ago