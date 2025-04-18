Open Menu

DG Pledges All Govt Help To Strengthen Livestock Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DG pledges all govt help to strengthen livestock sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Director General (Extension) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that the Punjab government was committed to further strengthening the livestock sector through effective service delivery and innovative initiatives.

He said this during his surprise visit to the district on Friday. He chaired a progress review meeting at the conference room of Civil Veterinary Hospital (CVH), attended by the Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar, Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Qaiser Khaliq, veterinary officers and various focal persons.

The ongoing activities of the department and upcoming ADP schemes were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Later, the DG Extension along with the Director Livestock visited Civil Veterinary Hospital Tehsil and District Faisalabad and inspected various facilities like evening shift, pet care center and divisional disease diagnostic laboratory.

In the lab, DICO Dr. Rubina Anjum gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the divisional laboratory and ongoing activities.

DG Extension expressed satisfaction over the performance of the lab and the services of the livestock team including the Director and appreciated their efforts.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

3 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

3 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

5 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

5 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

5 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

16 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

17 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan