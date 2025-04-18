DG pledges all govt help to strengthen livestock sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Director General (Extension) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that the Punjab government was committed to further strengthening the livestock sector through effective service delivery and innovative initiatives.

He said this during his surprise visit to the district on Friday. He chaired a progress review meeting at the conference room of Civil Veterinary Hospital (CVH), attended by the Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar, Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Qaiser Khaliq, veterinary officers and various focal persons.

The ongoing activities of the department and upcoming ADP schemes were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Later, the DG Extension along with the Director Livestock visited Civil Veterinary Hospital Tehsil and District Faisalabad and inspected various facilities like evening shift, pet care center and divisional disease diagnostic laboratory.

In the lab, DICO Dr. Rubina Anjum gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the divisional laboratory and ongoing activities.

DG Extension expressed satisfaction over the performance of the lab and the services of the livestock team including the Director and appreciated their efforts.