DG PMSA Meets Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

DG PMSA meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Rear Admiral Muhammad Shoaib on Friday discussed matters related to defence of Pakistan's maritime boundaries, PMSA's role in preventing illegal activities and other issues of mutual interest at the Governor's House.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the PMSA has been instrumental in preventing human trafficking and drug smuggling. Because of PMSA's presence, Pakistan's maritime boundaries were protected from such crimes, he added.

The Governor Sindh further said that the close coordination among PMSA, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) was commendable as the joint efforts to curb crime played a vital role.

He said that PMSA was also playing an important role in controlling illegal fishing in Pakistan's maritime boundaries, creating more opportunities for Pakistani fishermen.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Shoaib said that Pakistan Maritime Security Agency acted as the police of the sea and despite challenges, the discharged responsibility of monitoring Pakistan's maritime boundaries, in an excellent manner.

