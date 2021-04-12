UrduPoint.com
DG PNCA Condoles Demise Of I.A. Rehman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

DG PNCA condoles demise of I.A. Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) ,Dr Fouzia Saeed on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned human rights activist and journalist I.A. Rehman.

In a condolence message, she said that "I.A.

Rehman was a distinguished journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years".

"Apart from publishing hundreds of articles and papers, he had authored three books: Jinnah as a Parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns", she said.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

