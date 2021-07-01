DG PNCA condoles demise of legendary actor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary ptv Actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch.

In a condolence message, she prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with fortitude.