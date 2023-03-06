UrduPoint.com

DG PNCA Condoles Demise Of Qavi Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:33 PM

DG PNCA condoles demise of Qavi Khan

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Ayub Jamali here on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Ayub Jamali here on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan.

He said the demise of Qavi Khan was a great loss to the industry and he was not only a good actor but also a thorough gentleman In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family and fans to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ayub Jamali said Qavi Khan acted in more than 200 films and performed in countless tv, radio and stage plays, adding he was definitely a legend when we talk about acting.

His acting skills were not only appreciated within Pakistan but also across the globe, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Qavi Khan Family TV Industry

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

22 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

2 minutes ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

2 minutes ago
 Technical training of youth helps reducing unemplo ..

Technical training of youth helps reducing unemployment: Chairman STEVTA

2 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

34 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.