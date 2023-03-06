DG PNCA condoles demise of Qavi Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Ayub Jamali here on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan.

He said the demise of Qavi Khan was a great loss to the industry and he was not only a good actor but also a thorough gentleman In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family and fans to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ayub Jamali said Qavi Khan acted in more than 200 films and performed in countless tv, radio and stage plays, adding he was definitely a legend when we talk about acting.

His acting skills were not only appreciated within Pakistan but also across the globe, he added.