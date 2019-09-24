UrduPoint.com
DG PNCA Retired After Completing His Three-year Tenure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:11 PM

Famous Actor, Director, Film Producer Jamal Shah has retired from the post of Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on completion of three-year tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Famous Actor, Director, Film Producer Jamal Shah has retired from the post of Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on completion of three-year tenure.

As a Director General PNCA Jamal Shah organized more than 300 cultural events and festival in last three years, aiming to promote the diversity of cultural heritage being practiced in the country as well as in different parts of the world.

Under the supervision of Jamal Shah, PNCA also organized National Music Festival from April 19 to April 25, 2018 and showcased the best of Pakistan music talent representing all music genres of Pakistan including folk music, classical, qawali, sufi, contemporary, modern pop, ghazal and children performances.

First China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan comprised of artists of both friendly countries was organized under cultural exchange programme. The artists of Pak-China during cultural caravan created artworks, documentaries, photography, music and clothing from Xi'an China to Gawadar, Pakistan along the Silk Route in November 2017.

PNCA also organized number of cultural events in collaboration with China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

He remained as DG PNCA for three years tenure and September�22nd was the last day of his service.

After his retirement, the senior joint secretary of Heritage Division Syed Hassan Mehndi was assigned the additional charge of DG PNCA.

