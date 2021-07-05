DG PNCA seriously injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Dr Fouzia Saeed critically injured in road accident during her official tour to Balochistan.

In a statement issued by PNCA here on Monday, the Arts Council said, "she has been transferred to a hospital in Quetta where she is currently recovering".

PNCA also appealed for pray for her speedy recovery. The fatal accident took place on the Panjgur National Highway. She was on way to Gwadar from Quetta. Soon after accident, she was shifted to Panjgur hospital. Later, the doctors referred her to Quetta.