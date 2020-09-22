UrduPoint.com
DG PNCA Serves Legal Notice To Uxi Mufti For Baseless Allegations

DG PNCA serves legal notice to Uxi Mufti for baseless allegations

Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed on Tuesday served a legal notice to Mr. Uxi Mufti for baseless allegations against her for misusing her power when she was at Lok Virsa

Through this vicious campaign, Mr. Uxi Mufti tried to tarnish the reputation of Dr Fouzia Saeed and that of the institute of Lok Virsa, said the legal notice.

According to the notice, Mufti used the tool of hate speech and attempted to incite violence.

The notice states that Dr. Fouzia did an outstanding work at Lok Virsa in her three-year term from 2015 to 2018.

Upgrading the ethnology museum and digitizing of archives and making it into state of the art system with searchable mechanism was one of her several achievements.

She demanded that Mr. Mufti should stop the acquisitions and make a public apology.

She has claimed Rs 25 Crores as damages for her mental agony and the damage he has done to her reputations, nationally and internationally

