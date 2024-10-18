DG Population chairs meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the officers of the Population Department of Shaheed Benazirabad Division was held under the chairmanship of Director General Population Welfare Tariq Azim Larik at the Darbar Hall of the DC Office.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Population Welfare Tariq Azim Larik said that on the special instructions of Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the performance of the Population Department is being improved.

He further said that the purpose of holding a meeting with the officers of the Population Department at the divisional level is to identify and resolve the problems related to the district-level population offices.

He directed all district officers to improve the performance of their offices and write letters regarding vaccination gaps and other issues in the offices so that steps can be taken to resolve these issues.

The Director General further said that details should also be provided regarding the buildings of the under-construction Rural Health Centers of the Population Department so that the construction work of these under-construction Rural Health Centers can be completed.

On this occasion, District Population Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Riyaz Ahmed Shar, informed that health melas are being organized by the Population Department of Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with the district administration, health, and social organizations working on health, under which citizens are also being made aware of the benefits of family planning.

The District Population Officers of Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts apprised the Director General of their performance and problems.

The meeting was attended by population officers of all three districts.

APP/rzq/mwq