DG Postal Services Advises Officials To Bring Improvement
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Director General Pakistan Postal Services Samiullah Khan Khatak spent four days in Multan
and visited different cities of south Punjab to check performance of the Pakistan Post offices
and facilities.
DG Khatak had to prolong his visit to four days due to closure of motorway and availed the
opportunity to visit the Pakistan Post offices, including GPOs in Layyah and Muzaffargarh, after having
completed his visits to Postmaster General Office and GPO Multan.
During the visits, the DG received detailed briefings from officials and instructed them to bring
further improvement in service delivery.
