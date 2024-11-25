Open Menu

DG Postal Services Advises Officials To Bring Improvement

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DG Postal Services advises officials to bring improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Director General Pakistan Postal Services Samiullah Khan Khatak spent four days in Multan

and visited different cities of south Punjab to check performance of the Pakistan Post offices

and facilities.

DG Khatak had to prolong his visit to four days due to closure of motorway and availed the

opportunity to visit the Pakistan Post offices, including GPOs in Layyah and Muzaffargarh, after having

completed his visits to Postmaster General Office and GPO Multan.

During the visits, the DG received detailed briefings from officials and instructed them to bring

further improvement in service delivery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Motorway Visit Muzaffargarh Pakistan Post From

Recent Stories

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

2 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

3 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

5 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan