DG Prosecution Visits Swat Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:05 PM

DG Prosecution visits Swat office

Director General (DG) Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akbar Ali Khan Tuesday visited District Prosecution Office Swat and inspected its various sections

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akbar Ali Khan Tuesday visited District Prosecution Office Swat and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by Director Prosecution Malakand, Syed Amjad Ali Shah.

He also checked the record and acquired briefing about the ongoing litigation process. He was also briefed about working of the office and problems of staff members.

Akbar Ali expressed satisfaction over performance of the office and assured resolution of problems being faced by staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

