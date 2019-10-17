UrduPoint.com
DG PSB Arif Ibrahim Handed Over To NAB On Transit Remand In Corruption Reference

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has handed over Arif Ibrahim, Director General (DG) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to NAB on transit remand for 10 days in corruption reference

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has handed over Arif Ibrahim, Director General (DG) Pakistan sports board (PSB) to NAB on transit remand for 10 days in corruption reference .He was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in corruption during his posting in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It was told that Arif Ibrahim at present is senior joint secretary in inter-provincial coordination ministry.

He is facing corruption reference in GB AC. But he does not appear in the court during hearing of the case. The AC issued his arrest warrants due to his persistent absence and directed NAB to present him before it on October 24.Arif Ibrahim is holding office of additional Director general of PSB since the last year.AC had directed NAB to present Arif Ibrahim before AC GB before expiry of transit remand.

