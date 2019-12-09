UrduPoint.com
DG Punjab Food Authority Visits Food Testing Lab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

DG Punjab Food Authority visits Food Testing Lab

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Directory General Irfan Memon on Monday visited PFA Food Testing Laboratory and Medical Screening Facility to review the arrangements being provided to food industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Directory General Irfan Memon on Monday visited PFA Food Testing Laboratory and Medical Screening Facility to review the arrangements being provided to food industry.

On that occasion, the DG PFA was briefed about the latest and modern testing system of food samples according to the international standards. He was briefed about annual schedule checking and sampling performed by Punjab Food Authority.

In the year 2019, the authority conducted medical screening of 58,079 food handlers and 8,457 tests of food samples.

Irfan Memon said that food and medical screening capacity would be increased very soon. He stated that PFA food and medical labs were working according to international standards.

He said the industry had shown trust and satisfaction over annual sampling schedule for screening food samples taken by the PFA. Enhancement of modern laboratories would be able to trace out the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia, he added.

