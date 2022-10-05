DG PWD visits NCA regarding family planning initiative

Director General Population Welfare Department (PWD) Saman Rai on Wednesday visited National College of Arts to develop a liaison for joint efforts to promote family planning initiatives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Population Welfare Department (PWD) Saman Rai on Wednesday visited National College of Arts to develop a liaison for joint efforts to promote family planning initiatives in Punjab.

Vice Chancellor NCA, Dr. Murtaza Jafri welcomed the DG and briefed about the ongoing activities at the campus.

Saman Rai invited the National College of Arts to join the mission of Population Welfare Department in creating awareness on family planning issues.

She shared that Population Welfare Department had established a Youth Resource Center where media teachers and students from leading universities could work with Population Welfare Department.

As part of the initiative, media advisors, campus ambassadors and interns would be selected from five public/private universities preferably from media background to propagate PWD messages and services.

The teachers and students would also get stipend for their contribution in the department, she said and added, "We are offering platform and professional opportunities to students to help them explore their true potential and voice their opinion".

The DG along with her team visited different sections of the college including Arts, Design, Architecture, Film & tv and Musicology.

The DG was accompanied by Deputy Director IEC, Population Welfare Department who interacted with students at the campus and shared the vision and mission of Population Welfare Department with focus on role of youth.