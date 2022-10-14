UrduPoint.com

DG Qadir Bakhsh Visits Levies Training Center Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 10:38 PM

DG Qadir Bakhsh visits Levies Training Center Khuzdar

Director General (DG) Balochistan Levies Force Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said measures were being taken to enhance capacity of Levies Forces in order to maintain law and order situation in the province

He expressed these views during his visit to Levies Training Center, Khuzdar.

Pirkani said Levies Force was always ready to fight the internal enemies of the country, terrorists, evil elements and anti-social elements.

He said training exercises would be continued to further improve the response rate of levies including QRF for immediate response to emergency situations saying that young trainees should get professional training diligently and they must consider duty as worship.

"Steps are being taken to provide new weapons and modern resources to Levies personnel", he said.

The Director General also inspected the professional capabilities of the Levies Force personnel regarding their physical exercise and operational skills.

Commandant Levies Training Khuzdar Colonel (Rtd) Muhammad Anwar Baloch briefed DG Levies about the training center's professional affairs and specialized training courses during the training.

