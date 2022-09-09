DG Quetta Safe City project visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Director General Quetta Safe City project DIG Shahzad Aslam Siddique on Friday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Quetta Safe City project DIG Shahzad Aslam Siddique on Friday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines here.

DIG Shahzad Aslam was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by COO PSCA Kamran Khan.

The DG Quetta Safe City appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail, especially about intelligent traffic management system and electronic challaning.

DIG Shahzad Aslam was briefed in detail as how an intelligent traffic management system worked in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes. He was informed as how the data can be used for accident analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

He also expressed satisfaction over the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis.

PSCA COO Kamran Khan said that PSCA would provide maximum technical and operational support to Quetta Safe City project in the installation of cameras, formation of the command center, networking, and communication.

The PSCA had already provided assistance to establish Safe and Smart City projects in Gawadar, Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi and Muzaffarabad, he added.

DIG Shahzad Alam Siddique said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority's experience would be highly beneficial for making Quetta safe and secure.