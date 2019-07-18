DG Radio Pakistan grieved over demise of Himayat Ali

Director General Radio Pakistan Shahera Shahid Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran poet, broadcaster and journalist Himayat Ali Shaer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Radio Pakistan Shahera Shahid Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran poet , broadcaster and journalist Himayat Ali Shaer.

In her condolence message, she commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

DG PBC said that the services of Himayat Ali Shaer in diverse fields particularly for Radio Pakistan would be remembered for long time.