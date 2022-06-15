UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Attends National Convention Paigham E Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 06:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry attended the national convention titled "Paigham e Pakistan" organized by Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Karachi.

According to a news release on Wednesday, addressing the students, DG Rangers Sindh said it was a commendable initiative to organize the convention and the participation of a large number of students was a good omen.

He said the Paigham e Pakistan is a statement of protection for the youth and the next generation which is not only a message of interfaith harmony but also a reflection of the fact that we can find a lasting solution to our problems ourselves.

The convention aimed at to discuss the national narrative against violence, extremism and terrorism.

Senator (Retd.

) Javed Jabbar, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq DG Islamic Research Institute, Dr. Samreen Hussain Vice Chancellor Aror University and Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch Vice Chancellor LUAWMS Othal Balochistan attended the convention as guest speakers and briefed the participants on the topic. The speakers also delivered awareness lectures on the topic.

At the convention, the university administration and students expressed their views through questions and answers.

University administration, students and participants called for holding such conventions to restore and improve social values.

The convention was attended by prominent civil and social figures, students and senior Rangers officials.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Faizullah Abbasi and the administration welcomed the DG Rangers Sindh.

