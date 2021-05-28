UrduPoint.com
DG Rangers Calls On Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Fri 28th May 2021

DG Rangers calls on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Director General (DG) Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on FridayThey discussed law and order situation and on-going targeted operation in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on FridayThey discussed law and order situation and on-going targeted operation in the metropolis.

The CM directed him to further speed up targeted operation in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

