UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

DG Rangers calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House Sindh here.

They discussed issues of mutual interests in detail.

Governor Imran Ismail lauded the servies of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order situation in Sindh province specially in Karachi.

He said that the metropolis was economic hub of the country and its development was related to the better law and order situation.

He said that the nation valued the sacrifices of the Rangers.

On the occasion, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry said that professional capabilities would be utilized to maintain law and order situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Governor Law And Order Hub

Recent Stories

Mansha Pasha is unhappy over Indian film “Heera ..

12 minutes ago

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

34 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

33 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

33 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

33 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.