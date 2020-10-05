UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Chairs High Level Meeting For Chehlum Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

DG Rangers chairs high level meeting for Chehlum security

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Monday presided over a high level meeting regarding security on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Monday presided over a high level meeting regarding security on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The meeting, which held at the Rangers Headquarters, decided to strengthen security around sensitive installations across the city besides the venues of Majalis and routes of Chehlum processions, said a news release.

The attendees of the meeting also reviewed the strategy devised to keep strict vigil on elements involved in spreading religious hatred.

The Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of PoliceKarachi, Deputy IGP � CTD, DIGP � Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police

Recent Stories

WHO Says Around 10% of Global Population May Have ..

1 minute ago

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

41 minutes ago

India Negotiating Buying Russia's Sprut Light Tank ..

1 minute ago

Citizens urge authorities to take action against p ..

1 minute ago

DMIC reviews security, beautification, development ..

1 minute ago

KP Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Speaker hands over Zakat ch ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.