DG Rangers Chairs High Level Meeting On Narcotics Control

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chauhdhry on Saturday presided over a high level meeting to control and prevent drug abuse

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chauhdhry on Saturday presided over a high level meeting to control and prevent drug abuse.

The meeting, held at Rangers Headquarters, was attended by Additional IGP - Karachi, Additional IGP - CTD, Joint DG IB, DG Pakistan Coast Guard, Commander ANF, Collector Customs, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other agencies, said a news release.

The meeting discussed various measures to prevent drug addiction and save the youth from the menace of drug addiction.

Measures to ensure broad-based cooperation between all agencies were also discussed in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

