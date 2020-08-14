DG Rangers Chairs High Level Security Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:34 AM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security plan devised for Independence Day celebrations on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security plan devised for Independence Day celebrations on Friday.
The meeting also devised a strategy to further tightening the security across the province particularly in Karachi, according to a news release.
The attendees of meeting also reiterated to take all possible measures to ensure peace in the province.
Among others Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Addl. IGP CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other LEAs attended the meeting.