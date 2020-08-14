UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Chairs High Level Security Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:34 AM

DG Rangers chairs high level security meeting

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security plan devised for Independence Day celebrations on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security plan devised for Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

The meeting also devised a strategy to further tightening the security across the province particularly in Karachi, according to a news release.

The attendees of meeting also reiterated to take all possible measures to ensure peace in the province.

Among others Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Addl. IGP CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other LEAs attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Independence All

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.