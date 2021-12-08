UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Chairs High-level Security Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 06:51 PM

DG Rangers chairs high-level security meeting

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting regarding security in megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting regarding security in megalopolis.

During the meeting, the security situation in the city was reviewed while security arrangements made for the West Indies cricket team's tour of Pakistan were also reviewed in detail, according to a news release.

Sindh Rangers Chief also expressed satisfaction over the foolproof and coordinated arrangements made by Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to deal with any kind of untoward eventuality during the West Indies team's visit.

The meeting which held at Rangers headquarters was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, Deputy IGP Counter Terrorism Department, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs (East, South, West, CIA and Traffic), senior officers of Police, Rangers and other agencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Rangers Police CIA Visit Traffic

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

33 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

42 minutes ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

53 minutes ago
 Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s acc ..

Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s accountability drive

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.