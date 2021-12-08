DG Rangers chairs high-level security meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting regarding security in megalopolis.

During the meeting, the security situation in the city was reviewed while security arrangements made for the West Indies cricket team's tour of Pakistan were also reviewed in detail, according to a news release.

Sindh Rangers Chief also expressed satisfaction over the foolproof and coordinated arrangements made by Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to deal with any kind of untoward eventuality during the West Indies team's visit.

The meeting which held at Rangers headquarters was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, Deputy IGP Counter Terrorism Department, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs (East, South, West, CIA and Traffic), senior officers of Police, Rangers and other agencies.