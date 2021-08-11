UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Chairs Meeting To Review Security Arrangements For Muharram, Independence Day

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day (August 14th)

The meeting, attended by senior officials of civil administration, police, Rangers and intelligence agencies, reviewed in detail the steps being taken to ensure the security for Muharram processions and Independence Day celebrations across the province.

Participants of the meeting decided that joint flag march and snap-checking process would be made more effective to ensure the security for gatherings of all schools of thought, majalis, processions and others.

The scholars of all schools of thought were appealed to cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies in establishing law and order in the province during Muharram.

