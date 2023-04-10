Close
DG Rangers Chairs Meeting To Review Security Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A high-level security meeting was held at the headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh presided over by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, in which, the overall situation of law and order in Karachi was reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the special security plan for Youm-e-Ali, night of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Fitr and the Pakistan -New Zealand cricket series and the measures to be taken in this regard were approved, said a news release on Monday.

To increase patrolling and snap-checking to prevent street crime, a joint plan was formed to arrest criminals with the help of modern technology.

On the occasion, the law enforcement agencies also re-evaluated the strategy regarding ensuring the law and order situation, keeping strict surveillance on any kind of religious hatred, forcible Zakat, Fitra and elements spreading extremism.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Additional Commissioner Karachi, DIGP CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs of East, South, West, CIA and Traffic, Special Branch and senior officers of Rangers and other agencies attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

