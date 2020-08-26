DG Rangers chairs two meetings regarding Muharram security

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday chaired two important meetings regarding Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday chaired two important meetings regarding Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements.

The first meeting was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, Additional IGP CTD, Deputy IGP Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Additional Commissioner Karachi and other concerned senior officers, according to a news release.

The meeting reviewed and discussed security measures for Ashura in detail and also formed an effective strategy to ensure strict security.

Later, DG Rangers also chaired a meeting with religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought.

The DG Rangers apprised the attendees of meeting that foolproof security measures have been taken for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari urged upon the ulema to maintain interfaith harmony and also ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The religious scholars appreciated the security measures taken by the LEAs and assured their full support and cooperation.