DG Rangers Inquires After Personnel In Hospital

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Wednesday visited Jinnah hospital and inquired after the health of injured Rangers personnel who were under treatment.

Rangers personnel Shahid Iqbal and Muhammad Ramzan were shot injured during patrolling by some unidentified accused in Malir Kohi Goth area, according to spokesman for Rangers.

The DG Rangers appreciated the valiant efforts of both the personnel.

Earlier, the said Rangers personnel were deputed on patrolling to prevent crimes in Malir Kohi Goth.

During patrolling the both personnel signaled a suspicious motorcycle riders to stop. They instead of stopping, attempted to escape, and resorted to firing on Rangers personnel who were chasing the accused.

As a result of firing by the accused, both Sipahi Muhammad Ramzan and Shahid Iqbal were injured. While the accused managed to escape from the scene.

