DG Rangers lauds services of Parsi community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Tuesday said services of Parsi community in education, health and other sectors were commendable.

The DG Rangers expressed these views in a program organized by the Parsi Community regarding Kashmir Day held at a local hotel, according to a news release.

DG Rangers also lauded the expression of patriotism for Pakistan by Parsi community.

The community members on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Rangers for maintenance of peace in megalopolis.