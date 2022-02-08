UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Lauds Services Of Parsi Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

DG Rangers lauds services of Parsi community

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Tuesday said services of Parsi community in education, health and other sectors were commendable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Tuesday said services of Parsi community in education, health and other sectors were commendable.

The DG Rangers expressed these views in a program organized by the Parsi Community regarding Kashmir Day held at a local hotel, according to a news release.

DG Rangers also lauded the expression of patriotism for Pakistan by Parsi community.

The community members on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Rangers for maintenance of peace in megalopolis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Education Hotel

Recent Stories

Teachers' role crucial in building society: educat ..

Teachers' role crucial in building society: educationist

39 seconds ago
 Women delegation led by Shaheena calls on Governor ..

Women delegation led by Shaheena calls on Governor Balochistan

43 seconds ago
 NATO Chief, Danish Prime Minister Discuss Tensions ..

NATO Chief, Danish Prime Minister Discuss Tensions at Ukraine-Russia Border

45 seconds ago
 Two alleged terrorists arrested in Vehari

Two alleged terrorists arrested in Vehari

47 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 63828 cusecs water

IRSA releases 63828 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Jan Jamali condoles on death of Sadiq Sanjarani's ..

Jan Jamali condoles on death of Sadiq Sanjarani's grandmother

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>