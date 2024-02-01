DG Rangers leads strategic meeting to fortify general election security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a significant development aimed at fortifying security measures for the upcoming general elections in the city, a high-level meeting was convened at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh under the chairmanship of DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In a significant development aimed at fortifying security measures for the upcoming general elections in the city, a high-level meeting was convened at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh under the chairmanship of DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas.

The meeting, attended by a constellation of key stakeholders including IG Police, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi, and senior officials from various sensitive institutions, delved into a comprehensive review of security arrangements for the impending electoral process across the province.

Central to the discussions was the approval of a meticulously crafted plan of action designed to bolster security protocols during the general elections. It was unanimously decided that the joint flag march and snap-checking operations conducted by Rangers and Police would be substantially intensified to ensure security at entry and exit routes.

Additionally, Sindh Rangers troops were earmarked to serve as a swift response force, ready to address any emergent security concerns.

The meeting also underscored the imperative of strict adherence to directives issued by the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding electoral conduct.

Emphasizing the need for unwavering compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct, attendees resolved to swiftly mete out disciplinary measures against any individuals found in contravention of these regulations.

With the looming specter of electoral proceedings, the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies signal a concerted commitment to safeguarding the democratic process and fostering an environment conducive to free and fair elections in Karachi.