DG Rangers Meet Ulemas Of Different Schools Of Thought

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

DG Rangers meet Ulemas of different schools of thought

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Friday met religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought at the Headquarters of Pakistan Rangers.

He briefed the Ulema about security measures taken so far for Muharram-ul-Haram, Independence Day and Rabi-ul-Awwal.

DG Rangers reiterated that to maintain law and order, Rangers and other LEAs would take all possible measures, said a news release.

Major General Iftikhar Hassan also emphasized upon Ulemas to promote inter-faith harmony.

The scholars on the occasion lauded the security measures taken by LEAs and assured their full support to the agencies.

