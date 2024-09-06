(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) In connection with the Defense Day, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, paid homage to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by visiting his mausoleum and laying a wreath.

Accompanied by other Rangers officers, Major General Waqas offered Fateha and prayed for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam, said a news release on Friday.

On the occasion, the DG Rangers Sindh penned his impressions in the visitor's book.