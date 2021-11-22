DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

Newly posted DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Newly posted DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The CM felicitated him on the new assignment and expressed good wishes for him. Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

The CM paid tribute to the Rangers' role in defending national boundaries and maintenance of peace, adding that their services were praiseworthy.