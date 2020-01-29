DG Rangers Punjab calls on Usman Buzdar

DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Aamir Majeed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday

The chief minister paid tributes to the services rendered by the Punjab Rangers for maintaining peace as well as protection of boundaries.

The unprecedented successes of security forces in the war against terrorism were an immortal print in history as no other country had rendered such invaluable sacrifices.