UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Punjab Calls On Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:02 PM

DG Rangers Punjab calls on Usman Buzdar

DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Aamir Majeed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Aamir Majeed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

The chief minister paid tributes to the services rendered by the Punjab Rangers for maintaining peace as well as protection of boundaries.

The unprecedented successes of security forces in the war against terrorism were an immortal print in history as no other country had rendered such invaluable sacrifices.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Rangers Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sialkot city receives light rain

2 minutes ago

Female polio worker killed, another injured in att ..

2 minutes ago

Non-availability of transport staff, lives of stud ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan is trying to implement on 27 internationa ..

2 minutes ago

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

22 minutes ago

Ayesha on journey to attain success in Cricket

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.