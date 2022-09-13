UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Reviews Security Arrangements For England Cricket Team's Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for England cricket team's visit

Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting regarding security arrangements for the visit of England cricket team to Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting regarding security arrangements for the visit of England cricket team to Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed the security plan regarding England cricket team's visit to Pakistan in detail, said a news release.

The DG Rangers expressed his satisfaction over foolproof security strategy and joint action plan of Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies for T-20 series between Pakistan and England.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Deputy IGPs of Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, Crime Investigation Agency, Traffic Karachi, all zones, Security and Anti-Corruption officials of Pakistan Cricket board, senior officers of Rangers and other agencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Rangers Police Visit Traffic All

Recent Stories

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan, EU discuss matters of mutual interest, p ..

Pakistan, EU discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relation ..

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

Chief Minister Punjab condemns Swat blast

41 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

Punjab govt decides to merge PLDC into PHATA

42 seconds ago
 Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs ho ..

Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs hot

4 minutes ago
 CCoP seeks public private partnership management p ..

CCoP seeks public private partnership management plan for 3 Discos

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.