KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting regarding security arrangements for the visit of England cricket team to Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed the security plan regarding England cricket team's visit to Pakistan in detail, said a news release.

The DG Rangers expressed his satisfaction over foolproof security strategy and joint action plan of Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies for T-20 series between Pakistan and England.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Deputy IGPs of Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, Crime Investigation Agency, Traffic Karachi, all zones, Security and Anti-Corruption officials of Pakistan Cricket board, senior officers of Rangers and other agencies.