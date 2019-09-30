DG Rangers reviews security at National Stadium Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Pakistan Sindh Maj-Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari on Monday took an aerial view of the National Stadium Karachi and its surrounding areas where the second One Day International cricket match was being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Later, the Director General Rangers arrived at the National Stadium and interacted with the officials of the law enforcement agencies deployed on security duty at the stadium, according to a statement issued here.