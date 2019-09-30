UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Reviews Security At National Stadium Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:54 PM

DG Rangers reviews security at National Stadium Karachi

Director General Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Maj-Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari on Monday took an aerial view of the National Stadium Karachi and its surrounding areas where the second One Day International cricket match was being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Maj-Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari on Monday took an aerial view of the National Stadium Karachi and its surrounding areas where the second One Day International cricket match was being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Later, the Director General Rangers arrived at the National Stadium and interacted with the officials of the law enforcement agencies deployed on security duty at the stadium, according to a statement issued here.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Rangers Sri Lanka

Recent Stories

USAID Funding Enables Pakistani Entrepreneurs To I ..

15 minutes ago

National Assembly session to continue till October ..

2 minutes ago

TEVTA Chairperson calls on federal ministers

2 minutes ago

Issuance of driving license to hearing impaired pe ..

2 minutes ago

German Naval Chief (Inspector Of German Navy) Vice ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese National Day celebrated at National Univer ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.