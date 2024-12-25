Open Menu

DG Rangers Reviews Security Measures For Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM

DG Rangers reviews security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz, conducted a comprehensive visit to various parts of Karachi to review the security arrangements in place for Quaid Day and Christmas celebrations.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the DG Rangers assessed the steps taken by Rangers to ensure foolproof security during these events.

Sector Commanders provided detailed briefings on the security situation, outlining the measures being taken across the city.

During his visit, the DG Rangers inspected security at key locations, including Mazar-e-Quaid, St. Patrick's Church in Saddar Town, and Trinity Cathedral Church, among others.

The DG Rangers also issued directives to enhance snap checking, mobile and motorcycle patrolling at key points in the city. Additionally, he instructed that biometric verification be conducted for suspicious individuals at the city's entry and exit routes, as well as at inter-provincial checkpoints.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Christmas Mobile Visit Saddar Church

Recent Stories

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

21 minutes ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

29 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

29 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

29 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

33 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

31 minutes ago
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

31 minutes ago
 El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

31 minutes ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

31 minutes ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

31 minutes ago
 Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir ..

Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

31 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership table

Football: South African Premiership table

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan