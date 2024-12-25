DG Rangers reviews security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz, conducted a comprehensive visit to various parts of Karachi to review the security arrangements in place for Quaid Day and Christmas celebrations.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, the DG Rangers assessed the steps taken by Rangers to ensure foolproof security during these events.

Sector Commanders provided detailed briefings on the security situation, outlining the measures being taken across the city.

During his visit, the DG Rangers inspected security at key locations, including Mazar-e-Quaid, St. Patrick's Church in Saddar Town, and Trinity Cathedral Church, among others.

The DG Rangers also issued directives to enhance snap checking, mobile and motorcycle patrolling at key points in the city. Additionally, he instructed that biometric verification be conducted for suspicious individuals at the city's entry and exit routes, as well as at inter-provincial checkpoints.