DG Rangers reviews security of main mourning procession of Ashura-e-Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Rangers (Sindh) Major General Azhar Waqas visited the Rangers Control Room established to review the security arrangements for the main procession on the occasion of Ashura, 10th of Muharram 1445 A.D, here Saturday.

On the occasion, the area sector commander gave a detailed briefing to the DG Rangers regarding the security of the main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram ul-Haram, said the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

He was told that over 7000 Rangers personnel and officers were deployed for security all over Sindh and especially in Karachi to make the security of Ashura fool-proof.

DG Rangers (Sindh) reviewed the security arrangements being made on the procession routes and issued instructions for enhanced security arrangements in various cities of the province and Karachi on the occasion of Ashura.

"The Sindh Rangers are closely monitoring the processions of 10 Muharram, while snipers have also been deployed on the high-rise buildings on the routes of the processions," the spokesperson added.

On the occasion, the organizers of the procession expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the security agencies during Muharram.