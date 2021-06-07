DG Rangers Sindh, GOC Panu Aqil visit train incident site

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry along with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Pano Aqil Garrison visited incident site of train collision near Ghotki to oversee relief efforts.

"Relief control centre established by Panu Aqil will continue till completion of relief and rescue efforts," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

All injured have been evacuated to various hospitals including Sheikh Zahid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, CMH Panu Aqil, it added.