UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Sindh, GOC Panu Aqil Visit Train Incident Site

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

DG Rangers Sindh, GOC Panu Aqil visit train incident site

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry along with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Pano Aqil Garrison visited incident site of train collision near Ghotki to oversee relief efforts.

"Relief control centre established by Panu Aqil will continue till completion of relief and rescue efforts," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

All injured have been evacuated to various hospitals including Sheikh Zahid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, CMH Panu Aqil, it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Rangers ISPR Rahim Yar Khan Ghotki SITE GOC (Pak) Limited.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

27 minutes ago

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to ..

10 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJ ..

10 minutes ago

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Manageme ..

10 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.