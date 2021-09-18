UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Sindh Inaugurates Renovated Lab-e-Mehran Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:05 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Director General Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Iftikhar Husain here Friday inaugurated the Lab-e-Mehran Park after its renovation carried out by the district administration.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officials of the district administration in addition to the officers of Sindh Rangers were present on the occasion.

The DG Rangers also laid the foundation stone for establishing a library and computer lab in premises of the park.

He also planted a sapling in the park as part of the clean and green Pakistan initiative.

More Stories From Pakistan

