DG Rangers Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh Director General Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari along with other officers of the force Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary here.

The DG Rangers laid a wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

He also noted his remarks in the visitor's book.