DG Rangers Sindh Visits Mausoleum Of Quaid-e-Azam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:26 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari along with other officers of the force Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary here
The DG Rangers laid a wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh.
He also noted his remarks in the visitor's book.