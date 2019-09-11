UrduPoint.com
DG Rangers Sindh Visits Mausoleum Of Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari along with other officers of the force Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary here.

The DG Rangers laid a wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha, said a spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

He also noted his remarks in the visitor's book.

