DG Rangers Sindh Visits Quaid's Mausoleum, Pays Homage
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammed Shamraiz visited mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage on the occasion of Pakistan Day, 23 March, on Sunday.
He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.
Later, the Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.
Recent Stories
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh6 minutes ago
-
Preemptive polio vaccination campaign launched in Khairpur16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
IUB celebrates Pakistan day with seminar,plantation and wall decoration25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi urges National Unity and Commitment on Pakistan Day25 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges unity on Pakistan Day, honouring Quid-e-Azam's vision25 minutes ago
-
President grants military awards to officers, soldiers of Army, Navy, Air Force25 minutes ago
-
PML-F Sindh pays homage to Quaid on Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
PAF'S majestic flypast marks Pakistan day celebrations36 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: IRCRA promotes unity among diverse communities36 minutes ago