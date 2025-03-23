Open Menu

DG Rangers Sindh Visits Quaid's Mausoleum, Pays Homage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammed Shamraiz visited mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage on the occasion of Pakistan Day, 23 March, on Sunday.

He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Later, the Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

Recent Stories

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

11 minutes ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

4 hours ago
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan