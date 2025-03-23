KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammed Shamraiz visited mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage on the occasion of Pakistan Day, 23 March, on Sunday.

He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Later, the Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.