DG Rangers Sindh Visits SITE Association Of Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz, visited the SITE Association of Industry Karachi and met with its members on Saturday.
According to a Rangers spokesperson, Patron-in-Chief of the Association, Zubair Motiwala, along with other members, welcomed the DG Rangers. They congratulated the country’s defence and security institutions on their recent success in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsous (Maarka-e-Haq) and paid tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies particularly Pakistan Rangers Sindh in ensuring lasting peace in Karachi.
Speaking on the occasion, Major General Shamraiz said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, and the business community plays a pivotal role in national development.
He stressed that strengthening security across the city, especially in industrial areas, remained a top priority for Pakistan Rangers Sindh.
He urged the industrialists and traders to continue their business activities without fear, adding that concerns raised by the business community would be addressed urgently in coordination with police and other departments.
Association members appreciated the efforts of law enforcement agencies in restoring law and order and assured their full cooperation in the Rangers’ peacekeeping measures.
