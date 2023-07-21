DG Rangers urges scholars to promote religious harmony during Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Friday urged the scholars of all schools of thought, appealing to promote religious harmony and tolerance during the month of Muharram.

During the meeting, the DG Rangers apprised the scholars about security measures put in place for the holy month, reiterating the commitment to ensure foolproof security arrangements with other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, said a Rangers spokesman.

It was also agreed during the meeting that in light of orders given by the provincial government, full compliance with the prevailing laws and code of conduct will be ensured as much as possible, besides taking action against the violators.

The delegation of scholars appreciated the security measures taken by the law enforcement agencies and assured their full cooperation in that regard.