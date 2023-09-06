DG Rangers visit mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay him homage on the occasion of Defense Day.

The DG Rangers laid wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid, said a news release.

The DG Rangers and other Rangers officers on the occasion prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

Major General Azhar Waqas also marked his impressions in the visitor's book.