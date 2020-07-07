DG Rangers visits CPO, meets IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday visited Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

The Rangers DG also visited Yadgar e Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs of police, said a news release issued by Spokesman to police.

In a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, DG Rangers Sindh paid tributes to the bravery and courage of the police personnel during the terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange while paying homage to the services of the martyred police officer in the incident also offered condolences.

On the occasion, DG Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari reiterated his department's continued cooperation with the Sindh Police in the future.

IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar thanking the DG Rangers Sindh for his visit to CPO said that certain success against crime depends not only on excellent and effective communication between police, Rangers and other security agencies but also on exchange of information and timely action on the shared information.