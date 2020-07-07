UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Visits CPO, Meets IGP Sindh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

DG Rangers visits CPO, meets IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday visited Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

The Rangers DG also visited Yadgar e Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs of police, said a news release issued by Spokesman to police.

In a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, DG Rangers Sindh paid tributes to the bravery and courage of the police personnel during the terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange while paying homage to the services of the martyred police officer in the incident also offered condolences.

On the occasion, DG Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari reiterated his department's continued cooperation with the Sindh Police in the future.

IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar thanking the DG Rangers Sindh for his visit to CPO said that certain success against crime depends not only on excellent and effective communication between police, Rangers and other security agencies but also on exchange of information and timely action on the shared information.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Visit Pakistan Stock Exchange

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

4 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

34 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

49 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.