DG Rangers visits Hamdard University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry visited Hamdard University (Madinatul Hikma) Hakim Saeed Road Campus.

On this occasion, Chancellor of the University Sadia Rashid and the management received the DG Rangers, said a news release on Thursday.

In his address, DG Rangers paid tributes to the late Hakeem Saeed, the founder of Hamdard University and said the history of Hamdard University is prideful and the services of late Hakim Muhammad Saeed in the field of medicine and education will always be remembered.

He said like Hamdard University, Pakistan is also an interpretation of a dream. "We all have to play our part in the development of this country so that we too can make the dreams of our future generations a reality", said the DG Rangers.

On the occasion, the chancellor, vice chancellor, administration and students of the varsity appreciated the efforts of Rangers in maintaining peace.

Later, DG Rangers visited the library and museum of Hamdard University and recorded his impressions in the visitors book.