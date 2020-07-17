UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rangers Visits Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

DG Rangers visits police stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Friday visited Kharadar and Darakhshan Police Station.

The DG Rangers was received by Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Javed Akbar Riaz, Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir and SP Clifton Imran Mirza, said a press release.

The DG Rangers, on the occasion, visited different sections of police stations. During his visit of Darakhshan Police Station, he was briefed by Lady Additional Station House Officer Shabana Jilani.

Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari appreciated services of Sindh Police officers and personnel for maintenance of peace. He said restoration of peace in Karachi and other parts of the province are the result of sacrifices rendered by Rangers and Police officials.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Police Station Visit Shiraz

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

39 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

43 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.