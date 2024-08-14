(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the 78th Independence Day, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, paid his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to news release on Wednesday, accompanied by other Rangers officers, Major General Waqas offered prayers for the country's development and prosperity

Following the ceremony, the DG Rangers laid a wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and also recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.