Open Menu

DG Rangers Visits Quaid-e-Azam's Mausoleum On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DG Rangers visits Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum on Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the 78th Independence Day, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, paid his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to news release on Wednesday, accompanied by other Rangers officers, Major General Waqas offered prayers for the country's development and prosperity

Following the ceremony, the DG Rangers laid a wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and also recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan